John Geddes: In Defense Of The Soldier Of Fortune
The use of mercenaries in Iraq is nearly as contentious as the war itself, but private military contractor John Geddes argues that mercenary soldiers can play a role as vital as that of United Nations' peacekeepers in times of war.
Geddes became a private military contractor in Iraq in 2003. His new book, Highway to Hell: Dispatches from a Mercenary in Iraq, recounts his experiences and offers an inside perspective on the use of mercenaries in international conflicts.
Geddes is a former warrant officer in Britain's elite Special Air Service and a veteran of several wars.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.