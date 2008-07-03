Celebrating The Fourth With Rebellion

"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

From the moment Huckleberry Finn sat on his raft and decided, "All right, then, I'll go to hell," great American books have featured people setting off on their own, bound for the new. I'm crazy about these three rebellion stories — tales of young folks splitting from parents, from society and from their past. Each is personal and political — just right for the July of an election year rife with questions of youth, age and change.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.