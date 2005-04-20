Writer Bill Crawford on Border Blasters

Crawford is co-author of the book, Border Radio: Quacks, Yodelers, Pitchmen, Psychics, and other Amazing Broadcasters of the American Airwaves. It's about the "border blaster" stations that set up across the Mexican border to evade U.S. regulations, and beamed broadcasts into the United States.

It covers the period from the 1930s through the 1960s and included such colorful characters as Wolfman Jack, Rev. Ike, "Dr." J.R. Brinkley, and Pappy O'Daniel.

