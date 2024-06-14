Kūpono Solar, a new energy project on military land, comes online

A new solar project called Kūpono Solar is now online generating green energy to power the community.

The 42-megawatt solar project, located in ʻEwa Beach, is the first of its kind on military land.

"Energy is going back to the grid now, so that there is energy to support missions for the Navy, there's energy to support all of the health, safety, welfare that comes with the community and no matter what, it's collective resilience," said Meredith Berger, Navy assistant secretary for energy, installations, and environment. "And so it's a pretty exciting day."

This project is one of many in the works.

"This application is the first in what will be a series, so coming down the pike, and this is something that shared about in terms of a more comprehensive lay down of projects," Berger added. "We'll look to use more of the Navy land, Joint Base, Pearl Harbor, Hickam, to be able to create more renewable energy."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

