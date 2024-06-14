© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kūpono Solar, a new energy project on military land, comes online

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 14, 2024 at 2:23 PM HST
A blessing for the solar project took place on June 13.
U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson
A blessing for the solar project took place on June 13.

A new solar project called Kūpono Solar is now online generating green energy to power the community.

The 42-megawatt solar project, located in ʻEwa Beach, is the first of its kind on military land.

"Energy is going back to the grid now, so that there is energy to support missions for the Navy, there's energy to support all of the health, safety, welfare that comes with the community and no matter what, it's collective resilience," said Meredith Berger, Navy assistant secretary for energy, installations, and environment. "And so it's a pretty exciting day."

This project is one of many in the works.

"This application is the first in what will be a series, so coming down the pike, and this is something that shared about in terms of a more comprehensive lay down of projects," Berger added. "We'll look to use more of the Navy land, Joint Base, Pearl Harbor, Hickam, to be able to create more renewable energy."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentEnergyMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories