Living on the autism spectrum, a local college student shares her story

A Big Island woman is using her experience growing up with Asperger's syndrome and ADHD to inspire other young women. Leina’ala Nakoa, 22, graduates in May with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She's also running for Miss Hawaii Island USA 2023. The Conversation talked with Nakoa about living on the spectrum.

To mark Autism Acceptance Month, Best Buddies in Hawaii is hosting Friendship Walks on April 22 on Oʻahu and April 29 on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

