The Conversation

Living on the autism spectrum, a local college student shares her story

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM HST
Leina'ala Nakoa

A Big Island woman is using her experience growing up with Asperger's syndrome and ADHD to inspire other young women. Leina’ala Nakoa, 22, graduates in May with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She's also running for Miss Hawaii Island USA 2023. The Conversation talked with Nakoa about living on the spectrum.

To mark Autism Acceptance Month, Best Buddies in Hawaii is hosting Friendship Walks on April 22 on Oʻahu and April 29 on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
