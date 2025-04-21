The Conversation: Fishing in marine national monument; Merrie Monarch
- Greg Asner and Robin Martin reflect on being featured in the documentary "The Letter: A Message for our Earth" with the late Pope Francis | Full Story
- Maxx Phillips of the Center for Biological Diversity discusses President Donald Trump's executive order allowing commercial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument | Full Story
- Matthew Loke, administrator of the state Agricultural Development Division, on the increasing egg prices and significant price changes at the grocery store as tariffs take effect | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on how a growing number of hālau are mixing a bit of modern touches into their performances at Merrie Monarch | Full Story