The Conversation: Library funding in question; Local journalism
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- State librarian Stacey Aldrich discusses how federal funding cuts and layoffs could impact local libraries
- Famed mathematician Jordan Ellenberg visits the University of Hawaiʻi | Attend this afternoon's seminar
- A. Kam Napier, editor-in-chief of the new Hawaiʻi publication Aloha State Daily, on what he hopes the new online outlet can add to local news | Full Story