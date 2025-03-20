The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; DHHL looks for new ways to reduce homestead wait list
- Gov. Josh Green discusses how Hawaiʻi is responding to federal uncertainty
- Kali Watson, director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, explores new ways to get Native Hawaiians off the wait list for homesteads
- Lori Kahikina, CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, shares updates on the next leg of Skyline
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on proposed improvements to Hawaiʻi's health care system | Full Story