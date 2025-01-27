© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's archive of moving images; Plastic-degrading fungi

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 27, 2025 at 10:50 AM HST
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2019, photo, plastic and other debris is seen on the beach on Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
Caleb Jones
/
AP
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2019, photo, plastic and other debris is seen on the beach on Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Mary Alice Evans and Lauren Primiano with the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development discuss the significance of Hawaiʻi's designation as a statewide economic district | Full Story
  • Collections specialist Heather Giugni and archivist Janel Quirante talk about the work to preserve Hawaiʻi's collection of moving images in the ‘Ulu’ulu Digital Archive | Full Story
  • Marine scientist Ronja Steinbach talks about the potential of Oʻahu's fungi to degrade plastic | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on how the uncertain future of TikTok is affecting content producers across the Pacific | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentEconomyHistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
