The Conversation: A panel discussion on food sustainability

Today on The Conversation, our panel of guests digs into the future of food sustainability of Hawaiʻi.

Our guests are:



Have a comment or question? Call in at 808-941-3689 from O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 from the neighbor islands during the live show at 11am.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.