The Conversation

The Conversation: Nurse-patient ratios; Honolulu e-bike regulations

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 18, 2024 at 11:03 AM HST
Tour buses carrying traveling nurses arrive at Kapiʻolani Medical Center on Sept. 16, 2024.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Tour buses carrying traveling nurses arrive at Kapiʻolani Medical Center on Sept. 16, 2024.

  • Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel discusses nurse-patient ratios, a major sticking point in the ongoing labor dispute between local nurses and health care facilities | Full Story
  • Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi on whether the city needs more regulations for e-bikes on roads and sidewalks | Full Story
  • AES Hawaiʻi President Sandra Larsen on how the Nā Pua Makani wind project is reducing the threat to endangered birds and mammals | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
