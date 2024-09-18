The Conversation: Nurse-patient ratios; Honolulu e-bike regulations
- Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel discusses nurse-patient ratios, a major sticking point in the ongoing labor dispute between local nurses and health care facilities | Full Story
- Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi on whether the city needs more regulations for e-bikes on roads and sidewalks | Full Story
- AES Hawaiʻi President Sandra Larsen on how the Nā Pua Makani wind project is reducing the threat to endangered birds and mammals | Full Story