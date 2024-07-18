© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Panel discusses the effects of smartphones on kids

By Yunji de Nies
Published July 18, 2024 at 10:25 AM HST
FILE - A smartphone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger, both owned by Meta. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Jenny Kane/AP
/
AP
FILE - A smartphone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger, both owned by Meta. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Today on the Conversation, we're holding a panel discussion on how smartphones affect kids.

A Common Sense Media report found that 42% of American 10-year-olds have a smartphone. And at age 14, that number jumps to 91%. How are these devices affecting their schooling, their friendships, and their understanding of the world?

Have a question or comment to share? Call 808-941-3689 on O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 on the neighbor islands.

The guests on today's panel are:

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation Education
