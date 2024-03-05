The Conversation: Commercial real estate trending downward; Restaurant surge pricing
- Colliers International Hawaii Research and Consulting Director Mike Hamasu discusses the down direction for commercial real estate and what it means for Hawaiʻi's economy
- Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka shares whether local restaurants could try "dynamic pricing" in the future after fast food chain Wendy's recently shared it would implement it in 2025
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo takes a closer look at the heated debate over the state budget and use of the rainy day fund in the wake of the costs of Maui's wildfire recovery | Full Story
- Tree consultant Christine Carmichael talks about the concept of tree equity across our communities and her new book entitled "Racist Roots: How Racism has Affected Trees and People in Our Cities" ahead of her talks at Foster Botanical Gardens and Maui's Barnes and Noble store