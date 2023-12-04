The Conversation: Alaska Air acquires Hawaiian Airlines; Mākua Valley to heal from military use
- After the announcement this weekend about the Alaska-Hawaiian Airlines merger, HPR's Bill Dorman explains the details of the $1.9 billion acquisition
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore reports on the major takeaways from the press conference discussing the airline merger | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio presents how we might care for our kūpuna suffering from dementia and other mental health issues | Full Story
- Founder of Missing Child Center Hawaiʻi Sharon Young and Deputy Attorney General Amanda Leonard discuss the protection of children in custodial cases
- Healing Mākua Valley from military use with Mālama Mākua members Vince Dodge and Sparky Rodrigues