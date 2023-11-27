The Conversation: Hawaiʻi needs a circular economy; Updates on Kīlauea and Maunaloa
- UH Manoa's Center for Hawaiian Studies Director and Professor Kamanamaikalani Beamer stresses importance of circular economy for Hawaiʻi's survival
- Honolulu Civil Beat: Editor Chad Blair gives a Reality Check on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission and judicial oversight | Full Story
- Designer Lydia Querian talks to HPR's Cassie Ordonio about the historical and cultural context of Filipino textiles
- Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park's Jessica Ferracane gives an update on Kīlauea and Maunaloa
- Hana Hou Big Island hiker Kawika Singson talks to The Conversation about hiking Maunaloa | Full Story