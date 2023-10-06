The Conversation: Kumu Hula named MacArthur Foundation fellow; HIFF showcase includes zombies

A military attorney explains the importance of recent letters of censure issued by the Secretary of the Navy over the Red Hill fuel contamination; Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi offers free classes entitled "Parenting After Tragedy"; this week's Manu Minute highlights the ʻōʻū, a native bird that hasn't been seen in the wild in decades; and Hawaiʻi Public Radio President and General Manager José Fajardo shares a health update, living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Listen • 53:48