The Conversation: Union support for Maui workers; Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' in Hawaiian
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the story of Lāhainā resident Shaun Saribay who chose fight over flight in the face of destructive fires | Full Story
- Cade Watanabe, head of UNITE HERE Local 5, discusses future support being offered to Maui members in the hospitality and health care industry
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair delves into Allan Kew's stories about concerns over wildfire fundraising scams in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Amanda Martinez, Training Program Manager for Mental Health America of Hawaii, talks about programs and classes to promote mental resilience. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988
- University of Hawaiʻi theatre student Iāsona Kaper wrote "Kaisara," a production that stages Shakespeare in the Hawaiian language. It premieres Sept. 20 at UH's Kennedy Theatre Earle Ernst Lab Theatre