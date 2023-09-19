© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Union support for Maui workers; Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' in Hawaiian

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green
/
Flickr
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the story of Lāhainā resident Shaun Saribay who chose fight over flight in the face of destructive fires | Full Story
  • Cade Watanabe, head of UNITE HERE Local 5, discusses future support being offered to Maui members in the hospitality and health care industry
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair delves into Allan Kew's stories about concerns over wildfire fundraising scams in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Amanda Martinez, Training Program Manager for Mental Health America of Hawaii, talks about programs and classes to promote mental resilience. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988
  • University of Hawaiʻi theatre student Iāsona Kaper wrote "Kaisara," a production that stages Shakespeare in the Hawaiian language. It premieres Sept. 20 at UH's Kennedy Theatre Earle Ernst Lab Theatre
Tags
The Conversation Mauifire recoverymental healthTheater
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes