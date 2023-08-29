The Conversation: Navy repacking pipeline ahead of defueling Red Hill Underground Storage Tanks; Local Republican Party campaigning begins
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the Navy repacking of pipelines to ensure repairs on the system in advance of defueling underground storage tanks
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton gives a Reality Check on how Maui's fires affected ranchers and farmers| Full Story
- House Republicans begin campaign over the next few Thursdays on Oahu
- Windward Community College's Hawai'i Conservatory of the Performing Arts co-founder Taurie Kinoshita and her student Thomalin Sirivattha discuss their journeys
- Big Island resident and ten time CrossFit Games competitor Cheryl Brost on returning to the podium a winner