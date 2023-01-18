Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: EPA gives update on Red Hill spills; DHHL director talks future housing projects

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM HST
IkaikaAnderson_011823.jpg
Russell Subiono / HPR
/
  • EPA Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director-Region 9, Amy Miller, gives an update on the Red Hill spills and invites the public to a town square about the clean-up effort
  • Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Ikaika Anderson discusses getting more Native Hawaiian beneficiaries off the waitlist and onto homestead land
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra uncovers more conflicts with the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting's inspectors | Full Story
  • Architect Glenn Mason details his work alongside a group of aliʻi trusts to maintain Mauna ʻAla, the Royal Mausoleum of Hawaii
  • HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on the latest efforts to combat gender-based violence against women including those of Native Hawaiian descent
Tags
The Conversation red hillNative Hawaiiangender-based violence
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
