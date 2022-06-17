Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: More HTA marketing contract details come to light; Local musician walks in father's footsteps with debut album

Published June 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM HST
  • Hospitality consultant Frank Haas, a member of Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement's transition team, gives his perspective on the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority process that recently awarded the CNHA the state's primary marketing contract over the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau
  • Retired tourism executive Tom Kiely talks about his experience during the HTA's first round of request-for-proposals for its marketing contract
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell shares his story about a judicial nominee facing accusations of witness tampering in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Dillon Pakele, the son of beloved local musician Kaulana Pakele, discusses his debut album "Faith" and his father's legacy

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
