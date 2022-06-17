The Conversation: More HTA marketing contract details come to light; Local musician walks in father's footsteps with debut album
- Hospitality consultant Frank Haas, a member of Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement's transition team, gives his perspective on the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority process that recently awarded the CNHA the state's primary marketing contract over the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau
- Retired tourism executive Tom Kiely talks about his experience during the HTA's first round of request-for-proposals for its marketing contract
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell shares his story about a judicial nominee facing accusations of witness tampering in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Dillon Pakele, the son of beloved local musician Kaulana Pakele, discusses his debut album "Faith" and his father's legacy