The Conversation: Hawaiʻi is riding another COVID wave

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM HST
Double-digit positivity rates and climbing case counts across the islands and we're seeing a COVID surge on the scale of delta and omicron. Should it be business as usual or back to masks? What precautions are you taking? Dr. Kathleen Kozak of HPR's The Body Show shared her thoughts during a live call-in show.

Dr. Kathy Kozak Hosts The Body Show
The Body Show
Making informed health choices can be tough. On The Body Show, Dr. Kathleen Kozak makes them a little easier to understand with the latest medical information and knowledgeable guests.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
