The Conversation: Hawaiʻi is riding another COVID wave

Double-digit positivity rates and climbing case counts across the islands and we're seeing a COVID surge on the scale of delta and omicron. Should it be business as usual or back to masks? What precautions are you taking? Dr. Kathleen Kozak of HPR's The Body Show shared her thoughts during a live call-in show.

