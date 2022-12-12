The Body Show: Queen's Transplant Center

The passing of Abigail Kawānanakoa is announced on the steps of ʻIolani Palace; the State reminds Hawaiʻi Island homeowners to review their insurance policy in light of the Maunaloa eruption; and two Big Island conservation scientists talk about their experience working on a film for The Pope
Department of Transportation Ed Sniffen declares Maunaloa has slowed enough to make viewing route safe; Lanihuli Kanahele of the Kanaka'ole Foundation explains cultural significance of Pele and Maunaloa; Hawaiʻi Theater for Youth presents The Pa'akai We Bring