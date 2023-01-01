Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts

Tuesdays 8-10pm on HPR-2

HPR and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra have partnered to broadcast performances from the 2021-2022 Masterworks Series.

Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live at Hawaii Theatre Center, Waikiki Shell, Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall and Kawaiaha'o Church.

These performances will air for eight weeks on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on May 2, and the series concludes on June 20. Ways to listen & station locator.

See the HSO Broadcast schedule

Sponsored by Honolulu Financial Partners.

