The Conversation

The Conversation: A panel discussion on rediscovering Hawaiʻi's roots

By Yunji de Nies
Published November 27, 2024 at 11:22 AM HST
From left to right: Kamana`o Crabbe, Lynelle Marble, Yunji de Nies, and Gov. John Waihee
HPR
Today on the Conversation, we're hosting a panel discussion on a new initiative called "Rediscovering Hawaiʻi's Soul," which is focused on reconnecting residents with Hawaiʻi's cultural roots, while also addressing today's challenges — like affordability, climate change, and tourism.

Our guests today are:

Have thoughts to share? Call into the live show at 11am. The studio can be reached at 808-941-3689 from O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 from the neighbor islands.

The Conversation
