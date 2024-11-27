The Conversation: A panel discussion on rediscovering Hawaiʻi's roots

Today on the Conversation, we're hosting a panel discussion on a new initiative called "Rediscovering Hawaiʻi's Soul," which is focused on reconnecting residents with Hawaiʻi's cultural roots, while also addressing today's challenges — like affordability, climate change, and tourism.

Lynelle Marble, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Executive Collaborative

Kamanaʻopono Crabbe, "Rediscovering Hawaiʻi's Soul" executive lead

Former Gov. John Waiheʻe, "Rediscovering Hawaiʻi's Soul" collaborator

