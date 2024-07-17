© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Panel discusses the state of Hawaiʻi's economy

By Yunji de Nies
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:24 AM HST
Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Elgin, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
FILE - Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

We're devoting today's hour of The Conversation to a discussion on the state of Hawaiʻi's economy.

Our panel of guests are:

  • Paul Brewbaker, economist and principal of TZ Economics
  • Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii
  • Mike Hamasu, researcher and consulting director at Colliers International, a real estate services and investment management company

