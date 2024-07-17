The Conversation: Panel discusses the state of Hawaiʻi's economy
We're devoting today's hour of The Conversation to a discussion on the state of Hawaiʻi's economy.
Our panel of guests are:
- Paul Brewbaker, economist and principal of TZ Economics
- Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii
- Mike Hamasu, researcher and consulting director at Colliers International, a real estate services and investment management company
Have questions or comments to share? Call us at 808-941-3689 from O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 from the neighbor islands during the live broadcast.
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.