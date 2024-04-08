© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill; Rescuing unsold fish to fight food insecurity

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 8, 2024 at 11:14 AM HST
In this photo provided by the Navy, Duane Morita, the laboratory director of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaiʻi, conducts water sample testing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on March 5, 2024.
Seaman Krystal Diaz
/
Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
In this photo provided by the Navy, Duane Morita, the laboratory director of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaiʻi, conducts water sample testing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on March 5, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Air Force Col. John Oh, chief of the occupational and environmental health division at the Defense Health Agency Public Health, on an upcoming webinar for families who may have been exposed to fuel or additives in their drinking water
  • Brandon Tomita, executive director of Aloha Harvest, on the nonprofit's search for a fishmonger to help process unsold fish to give to food-insecure families
  • Stephanie Yelenik, rangeland scientist with the U.S. Forest Service, on a new study on invasive grasslands on Hawaiʻi Island
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on a new display of latte stones at the Bishop Museum
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
