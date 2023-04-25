The Conversation: Panel discusses carrying concealed guns in Hawaiʻi
Hawaiʻi residents can carry a concealed gun on them in public, thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer. Rules for obtaining a concealed carry permit vary county by county, as do the restrictions on where those guns can go.
The county councils for the Big Island and Oʻahu have each passed so-called “sensitive places” laws, restricting firearms at places like hospitals, schools and large public gatherings.
The state Legislature looks poised to pass a similar law that would keep guns out of specific sensitive places statewide. This is new ground for Hawaiʻi, and there are a lot of questions.
The Conversation's panel discussion about concealed carry permits and sensitive places restrictions featured the following guests with host Yunji de Nies.
- Chris Marvin, a combat-wounded veteran of the war in Afghanistan, runs Marvin Strategies. The communications firm specializes in engaging veteran voices in important social issues. He works closely with Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization working to end gun violence.
- Glennon Gingo is a real estate broker who splits his time between Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. He is a member of the Hawaii Rifle Association, a Second Amendment advocacy group. He is also an avid hunter and helps to train people in gun safety.
- Honolulu Police Department Captain Carlene Lau, the executive officer of the department's Records and Identification Division. She has served with HPD for more than two decades and has an extensive background in criminal and traffic collision investigations.