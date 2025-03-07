John Oates - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - March 2025

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back singer/songwriter/guitarist John Oates, ahead of an appearance alongside Ron Artis II & Friends at the Hawaii Theatre tonight.

One half of the most successful musical duo in history, Hall and Oates, John shares stories about how he built a connection to Ron, plus takes us into some cool stories about The Temptations, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, as well as Hall and Oates' unique connection to multiple local artists. We've included the complete interview, too, which expands on many of these stories and adds a lot more!

MORE JOHN:

Hear the complete new interview:

