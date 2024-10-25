© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Matisyahu - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:26 PM HST
Blue Note Hawaii

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes musician Matisyahu back to the show ahead of his dates in Honolulu at the Blue Note on Jan. 25 and 26, at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. each night. We learn about his large family that joins him on tour, including some young children!

Also, we get into his fascinating story of how he discovered his musical passions via a Phish concert, which would lead to him playing with them and you'll be impressed how he continues his fandom - or should we say, Phishdom! His connections to the Marley family and why some folks in Israel might not know what a knish is, help make this a fun and wide-ranging chat.

More Matis:

Hear the complete new interview.

See a video from 2011:

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
