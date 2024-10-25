Matisyahu - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes musician Matisyahu back to the show ahead of his dates in Honolulu at the Blue Note on Jan. 25 and 26, at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. each night. We learn about his large family that joins him on tour, including some young children!

Also, we get into his fascinating story of how he discovered his musical passions via a Phish concert, which would lead to him playing with them and you'll be impressed how he continues his fandom - or should we say, Phishdom! His connections to the Marley family and why some folks in Israel might not know what a knish is, help make this a fun and wide-ranging chat.

