Foghat's Roger Earl - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - October 2024

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back original Foghat drummer Roger Earl ahead of the band's first show in the islands since 1977! They play the Blue Note Hawaii Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.; it comes as their latest album, Sonic Mojo, has spent over 30 weeks on the Billboard Blues Album chart since its release last year. As we'll hear, the record has also been submitted for a Grammy award, plus he shares some incredible stories in a classic concert poster storytelling session, with tales of Chuck Berry, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and others! We also hear a new song from their Sonic Mojo album!

