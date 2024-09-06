© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Dave Mason - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2024

By Dave Lawrence
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:55 PM HST
Chris Jensen

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back rock legend Dave Mason as he offers up a new book, "Only You Know and I Know," filled with incredible stories, from jumping onstage to play with the Spencer Davis Group, to a wild time performing on, and then trashing, The Who's gear! There are many more fun tales and some connecting to his sometime life here in Hawaiʻi!

MORE DAVE:

Hear the complete new interview:

He was also our guest in 2020, 2018, 2015, and a fun one that was videoed in 2011 at the Blaisdell Arena:

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
