Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Stephen Marley - part one - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2023

By Dave Lawrence
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM HST
For Road Stories, HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back guest Stephen Marley — second eldest son of Bob Marley — to hear about Old Soul, his new album, and stories about some of the songs on it, including from artists like Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra.

Tomorrow, we'll also get into stories about his relationship with one of the album guest stars, Eric Clapton, who famously covered his father's song "I Shot the Sheriff." Also, Stephen explains the fascinating connection the Marley family, and he and Bob in particular, have to Wilmington, Delaware, place of Stephen's birth.

Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviewsDave Lawrenceoff the road seriesmusic
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
