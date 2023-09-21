Stephen Marley - part one - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2023

For Road Stories, HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back guest Stephen Marley — second eldest son of Bob Marley — to hear about Old Soul, his new album, and stories about some of the songs on it, including from artists like Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra.

Mike Lue

Tomorrow, we'll also get into stories about his relationship with one of the album guest stars, Eric Clapton, who famously covered his father's song "I Shot the Sheriff." Also, Stephen explains the fascinating connection the Marley family, and he and Bob in particular, have to Wilmington, Delaware, place of Stephen's birth.