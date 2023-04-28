The Doobie Brothers' Pat Simmons - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - April 2023

This week HPR is welcoming The Doobie Brothers to our Road Stories interview series ahead of a pair of area dates next week.

Listen for chats with Tom Johnston and Michael McDonald from earlier in the week, and All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Doobie Brothers original member, guitarist and vocalist, and our guest for over 20 years, Pat Simmons.

Pat offers up a great finale to our three days of Doobies, with a classic poster-inspired storytelling session including Elton John, T.Rex, Van Morrison, Fleetwood Mac and others.

The Doobie Brothers play the MACC next Tuesday and Waikiki Shell next Friday.

See a recent show in Japan!

Hear the complete new interview:

Check out Pat and Dave chats from 2003, 2011 phoner, 2018 also with Pat Simmons Jr. , and 2021 during the Off the Road series.

See Pat and Dave at Kokua for Japan:

See Pat and Dave from a Blaisdell Arena chat: