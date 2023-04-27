The Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

This week HPR is welcoming The Doobie Brothers to our Road Stories interview series ahead of a pair of area dates next week.

Listen for chats with them starting this afternoon, as All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back vocalist and keyboardist Michael McDonald.

Mike shared stories about some of the hysterical, and often incongruous connections late publicist David Gest brought into their lives, from guest-starring on the What's Happening TV show, to outrageous encounters with Michael Jackson, Al Green and others.

The Doobie Brothers play the MACC next Tuesday and Waikiki Shell next Friday.

See a recent Doobie Brothers concert, recorded this month at the Budokan in Tokyo:

Hear the complete interview:

Hear previous interviews with Mike and Dave from 2012, 2011, and 2010.

Watch a 2011 interview shot during the Kokua for Japan benefit:

Hear the Tom Johnston interview from Wednesday in our Road Stories archive and Pat Simmons is back Friday!