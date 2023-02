HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes a landmark artist, Ozzy Osbourne, in a extended interview segment you don't want to miss. The biggest entertainer to ever join us, only the second time in 22 years Dave has spoken with him, this conversation was recorded just after his 74th birthday in December. We're airing it a week or so before the Grammy Awards, where Ozzy has four nominations for his latest album, Patient Number 9.

Listen • 18:19