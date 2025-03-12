Pacific News Minute: Papua New Guinea partners with U.S. to regulate illegal fishing

Papua New Guinea will increase its fight against illegal fishing with the help of a new agreement with the United States.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape announced the Defense Cooperation Agreement just days after returning from a fisheries meeting in the Solomon Islands.

Fishing is a major part of the economy for the island nation, located north of Australia.

According to the National Fisheries Institute, more than two-thirds of the world's tuna catch comes from the Pacific Ocean. PNG is a key part of that supply line.

Despite being responsible for large ocean resources, small countries like Papua New Guinea often face economic disadvantages due to illegal and unregulated fishing. Marape emphasized the importance of protecting his country's marine resources.

PNG's Exclusive Economic Zone is one of the largest in the Pacific. It's rich in skipjack, yellowfin, bigeye, and albacore tuna. This makes Papua New Guinea a major contributor to the global tuna industry — responsible for about 15% to 20% of the world's supply.

Under the defense agreement, the U.S. military will help PNG with joint maritime patrols and improved surveillance technology. PNG officials say that will improve its ability to monitor its waters for illegal fishing and act quickly against those breaking the law.