Pacific News Minute: Smallest island in the world's plan to save the waters around it

One of the smallest islands in the world has devised a plan to conserve the crystal-clear waters surrounding it.

Niue is known as the Rock of Polynesia. It takes about two hours to drive around it, and the island offers views of rugged cliffs and sandy coves.

But the attraction for its visitors is the ocean surrounding it, which is home to spinner dolphins, grey reef sharks and humpback whales. Tourism has been the main driver of economic growth for decades in the country of 1,700 people.

Now, Niue is engaged in an unconventional plan to try to conserve its pristine waters. The project involves selling sponsorship of the ocean surrounding the island to individuals or companies at $140 for about 250 acres. It’s been running for a year, and so far it has raised nearly $4 million — making it halfway to its target.

The goal is that this sponsorship will help fund management of the ocean. This includes dealing with maritime security, strengthening climate resilience, and conserving the island’s marine protected area.

Some of the money will be used to support Niue’s local people such as fishers and their families — where the restrictions needed for ocean conservation may impact their income.

It comes at a time when Pacific islands are struggling to deal with the cost of rising sea levels.