Pacific News Minute: Cost remains controversial for 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands

Athletes from 24 Pacific Island nations are in the Solomon Islands this week to compete in the Pacific Games.

It’s an Olympic-style tournament that has attracted controversy, mainly over the cost.

The two-week event is held every four years at a different location in the Pacific.

Several countries are contributing to help pay most of the bill for the Solomon Islands, one of the poorest nations in the Pacific. China alone is paying more than $100 million.

The Guardian reported that China has spent $119 million just on facilities for the tournament. That includes a 10,000-seat national stadium, according to the governments of the Solomon Islands and China.

Beijing has also helped build a swimming pool, tennis courts and administration buildings.

At the opening of the stadium in August, China’s ambassador to the Solomon Islands, Li Ming, said the facility was “a gift from China.”

Australia last year committed $17 million to support the games. Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea and New Zealand also provided funding.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare described hosting the games as “an investment in the future of our country.”

Opposition leader Matthew Wale voiced concerns about the government’s priorities. In August, critical shortages of medicines at hospitals were seen across the country.

Wale also questioned how the athletic facilities will be maintained in the future.

Sogavare said the government will develop a plan with China to oversee facility maintenance for the next two years.

