Pacific News Minute: New Zealand, Fiji set legal framework for military cooperation

New Zealand and Fiji have signed a defense agreement to strengthen military training and maritime security. It comes as regional tensions are rising over security.

The agreement sets a legal framework for military cooperation between the two countries in each other’s territories. It will also address disaster and humanitarian response coordination, and the challenges of climate change.

The agreement was signed last week by New Zealand’s Defense Minister Andrew Little, and Fijian Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua in Fiji’s capital of Suva.

Little said the deal “reflects the value New Zealand places on our relationship with Fiji.” He added it was important for the two militaries to work together more effectively.

It comes as the U.S., New Zealand and Australia push to build stronger security ties with other Pacific nations.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka recently signaled the country’s intention to shift away from a policing agreement reached with China more than a decade ago. It had been suspended since he came into office in January.

During a visit to Wellington, Rabuka said the 2011 agreement was now under review.

The Guardian reported last week that under the policing agreement, China provided training, as well as supplies, to Fijian police forces.

Donations from China to Fiji included anti-riot gear, traffic command vehicles, radio communication equipment and other materials.

