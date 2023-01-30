Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pacific News Minute

Pacific News Minute: Kiribati to return to Pacific Islands Forum

Hawaii Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published January 30, 2023 at 9:59 AM HST
Rabuka and Maamau.png
Government of Fiji
Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and President Taneti Maamau photographed shaking hands together earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Fiji’s prime minister led a high-level government delegation to the capital of Kiribati. At the top of the meeting’s agenda was Kiribati’s membership in the Pacific Islands Forum.

The country’s withdrawal from the Forum last July fractured regional solidarity when President Taneti Maamau refused to attend the annual leaders' summit in Fiji's capital.

He said the PIF failed to address concerns of equity, equality and inclusiveness in a number of key decisions. These included the appointment of the current secretary general.

Stray Dogs Fiji.pdf copy.jpg
Pacific News Minute
Pacific News Minute: Overpopulation of stray dogs across Fiji caused by the pandemic
Derrick Malama

The Pacific Media Network reported before this month’s meeting, the Fijian delegation led by Rabuka performed the practice of 'boka' to Maamau and his people.

In the traditional Fijian context, 'boka' is presented by close relatives to acknowledge deep and sincere regret for not being present during a person’s death and the period of mourning.

In accepting the apology, Maamau thanked Rabuka and his coalition government for taking a bold but humble step to restore the Pacific way of trust, respect and understanding within the region.

Tags
Pacific News Minute FijiKiribati
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
Related Stories