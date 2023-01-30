Pacific News Minute: Kiribati to return to Pacific Islands Forum

Earlier this month, Fiji’s prime minister led a high-level government delegation to the capital of Kiribati. At the top of the meeting’s agenda was Kiribati’s membership in the Pacific Islands Forum.

The country’s withdrawal from the Forum last July fractured regional solidarity when President Taneti Maamau refused to attend the annual leaders' summit in Fiji's capital.

He said the PIF failed to address concerns of equity, equality and inclusiveness in a number of key decisions. These included the appointment of the current secretary general.

The Pacific Media Network reported before this month’s meeting, the Fijian delegation led by Rabuka performed the practice of 'boka' to Maamau and his people.

In the traditional Fijian context, 'boka' is presented by close relatives to acknowledge deep and sincere regret for not being present during a person’s death and the period of mourning.

In accepting the apology, Maamau thanked Rabuka and his coalition government for taking a bold but humble step to restore the Pacific way of trust, respect and understanding within the region.