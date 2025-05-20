Lahaina homeowners may be eligible for a free property survey to rebuild

Lahaina residents who owned and lived in their homes at the time of the 2023 wildfire may be eligible to receive free property surveys through the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program.

The program, through Hawai’i Community Lending, offers surveys at no cost to residents who were owner-occupants. It's part of a $3 million grant from the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai’i Community Foundation.

More than 800 homeowners were living in their Lahaina homes at the time of the fire. The Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program will save those homeowners an estimated $4.5 million in survey costs.

A Zoom meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. will share information with those needing a property survey to move forward with their home rebuilds.

The online briefing will give an overview of the program and how the survey initiative can support the rebuilding process. It will also include a timeline and project milestone information to help homeowners understand the process.

“This briefing is essential to set up homeowners for success in the program,” said Hawaiʻi Community Lending's Executive Director Jeff Gilbreath in a press release.

“They have to go through the rebuilding process in the right order, or they could lose thousands of dollars, time and energy. The most impactful step Lahaina homeowners need to take right now is to do a comprehensive property survey, and thanks to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, this program covers that need.”

Click here for the Zoom registration link for the briefing. For more information, click here or email Lahaina@HawaiiCommunityLending.com.

To enroll in the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program, you can sign up online here.

