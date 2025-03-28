© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mufi Hannemann resigns as Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board chair

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 28, 2025 at 2:31 PM HST
Former HTA chair Mufi Hannemann at the 2024 Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference.
Jonathan Keao
/
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
FILE - Mufi Hannemann at the 2024 Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Chair Mufi Hannemann has resigned from the board chair position but is staying on the HTA board.

Hannemann stepped down following questions raised about events held at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center by two nonprofits that he oversees.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that a state financial audit showed those nonprofits received free food and rental income for events at the convention center. Hannemann said he did not ask for favorable treatment and added that the state auditor did not issue any finding of fraud.

The new chair of the HTA is Todd Apo, CEO of the nonprofit group ʻIole.
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityTourismBusiness News
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories