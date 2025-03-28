Mufi Hannemann resigns as Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board chair

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Chair Mufi Hannemann has resigned from the board chair position but is staying on the HTA board.

Hannemann stepped down following questions raised about events held at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center by two nonprofits that he oversees.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that a state financial audit showed those nonprofits received free food and rental income for events at the convention center. Hannemann said he did not ask for favorable treatment and added that the state auditor did not issue any finding of fraud.

The new chair of the HTA is Todd Apo, CEO of the nonprofit group ʻIole.