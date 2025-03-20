Outdoor dining is set to become a permanent option for Oʻahu restaurants

Dining al fresco may become more common at Oʻahu restaurants with the Honolulu City Council's passing of Bill 1 to make the outdoor dining services program permanent.

Since the program began in 2022, community response has been "overwhelmingly positive," according to Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who introduced the bill.

The program has been credited with reducing crime in commercial areas, providing more seating and business for restaurants, and enhancing sidewalks and streets.

“I am excited to see how communities continue to create outdoor dining options that are uniquely their own,” Dos Santos-Tam said in a news release.

Alan Wiltshire of the restaurant Shorefyre said the program was critical for their survival during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“Now our most popular tables are the ones on the sidewalk on Koa Ave where our guests can enjoy nature under our Monkeypod tree," he said in a news release.

Bill 1 also seeks to streamline the permitting process and improve coordination between businesses and city services.

The bill now goes to Mayor Rick Blangiardi to be signed into law.