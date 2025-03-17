Hawaiʻi Island manhunt ends with suspect dead after allegedly shooting police officer

Hawaiʻi County police said the suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Friday is dead.

Christopher Lucrisia, 39, was the subject of an island-wide manhunt after allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer on Friday.

The manhunt ended in a home invasion and shootout at a Mountain View home Sunday afternoon.

Police said the scene of the home invasion and shootout was across the street from where officers arrested 23-year-old Silas Zion.

Police also said Zion was with Lucrisia during Friday's attempted murder of the police officer.

Zion was also charged Sunday with first-degree attempted murder and other charges. His bail was set at a little over $3 million.