© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi Island manhunt ends with suspect dead after allegedly shooting police officer

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 17, 2025 at 10:39 AM HST
Hawaii Police Department
/
Facebook
A file photo of a Hawaiʻi Police Department vehicle.

Hawaiʻi County police said the suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Friday is dead.

Christopher Lucrisia, 39, was the subject of an island-wide manhunt after allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer on Friday.

The manhunt ended in a home invasion and shootout at a Mountain View home Sunday afternoon.

Police said the scene of the home invasion and shootout was across the street from where officers arrested 23-year-old Silas Zion.

Police also said Zion was with Lucrisia during Friday's attempted murder of the police officer.

Zion was also charged Sunday with first-degree attempted murder and other charges. His bail was set at a little over $3 million.
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi IslandCrime
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories