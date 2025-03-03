© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artists invited to interpret recorded moʻolelo for public art projects

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 3, 2025 at 2:18 PM HST
Maui Public Art Corps calls for artists.
Maui Public Art Corps
/
Facebook
Maui Public Art Corps calls for artists.

Hawaiʻi artists interested in collaborating with their communities on public art are invited to send a proposal for the Maui Public Art Corps' Hui Moʻolelo, or gathering of stories, program.

Selected projects will interpret a storytelling recording from the Hui Moʻolelo collection as a visual, performance, or experiential public art, and will be matched with venues, resources and support.

Projects fall into one of five categories: pop-up performances, murals, utility box projects, recycling bin beautification, and open call.

Applicants can choose from three Hui Mo‘olelo collections:

  • Hui Mo‘olelo: Lāhainā, a program partnership with Lāhainā Restoration Foundation
  • Hui Mo‘olelo: Lei Pua ʻAla, a program partnership with the Lei Pua ʻAla Queer Histories of Hawaiʻi project of the Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities and Qwaves/Kanaka Pakipika
  • Hui Mo‘olelo, the original Maui County program partnership

The commissioned projects will include engagement and input from the community. Applications close at 7:59 p.m. on March 31. Click here for more details.
Tags
Local News ArtNative HawaiianMaui
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories