The state subsidized preschool program is accepting applications

The state program that funds early education for families in need is accepting applications.

Families with 3- or 4-year-olds born between Aug. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2022, can apply. Families of eligible children will receive a subsidy linked to their needs and the type of preschool they choose.

For example, a family of four with a monthly income of up to $9,200 a month would qualify for the program.

Department of Human Services Director Ryan Yamane said that last year's increases to the income eligibility limit boosted the number of applications they received. He's hoping for this trend to continue.

The maximum monthly subsidy can be up to $1,500 depending on what preschool the family applies for.

More than 350 preschools qualify for the open doors program.

Applications for the 2025-2026 school year are open until April 30.