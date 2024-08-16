Modular home community opens for fire-displaced Kapalua employees

One of the first, privately-funded temporary housing developments for Lahaina wildfire survivors opened earlier this week.

The so-called Kapalua Village has 50 modular homes for Kapalua golf course and other Kapalua-based employees who were displaced by the fire.

The community was developed by TY Management Corporation. The two, three and four-bedroom units were supplied by the Daiwa House Group, a Japanese company specializing in prefab housing.

Each unit has a kitchen, bathroom, appliances, furniture and air conditioning.

“After learning about the devastating aftermath of the Maui wildfires, we were compelled to immediately find solutions to provide secure housing for our Kapalua Golf employees,” said Tadashi Yanai, CEO of TY Management Corporation.

“Our hope for Kapalua Village is to support employees and others who were displaced as a result of the wildfires by offering a seamless transition as they work to rebuild their permanent homes," Yanai said.

The development broke ground in February and opened on Tuesday, with support from community, business and government partners.

The first families are scheduled to move in later this month.

