Water conservation request issued to North Shore Kauaʻi customers

The Kauaʻi Department of Water is asking some customers on the island’s north shore to limit water use to essential needs only.

The notice comes after a similar call came from Princeville Utilities Company, Inc. The utility provides drinking water and wastewater services to residents in Princeville and surrounding areas.

It asked its users earlier this month to conserve water to avoid an outage because of dry weather conditions.

County water customers on Anini Road, Kalihiwai Valley Estates and Kūhiō Highway in Princeville are asked to limit water use to drinking, cooking and sanitation purposes.

The Kauaʻi Department of Water said it will provide an update when the conservation notice has been lifted.

