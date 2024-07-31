Oʻahu residents should prepare for rolling power outages, HECO says

Various Oʻahu neighborhoods may experience rolling power outages starting 6 p.m. Wednesday due to problems at the power plant operated by Kalaeloa Partners, Hawaiian Electric announced.

The power utility also encouraged homes and businesses to conserve energy over the next few days. HECO said the energy shortfall will occur during the evening, when customer demand is highest.

If needed, the estimated 30-minute outages will rotate through the following areas in this order:

Waipahu, sections of Pearl City, Kunia, ʻEwa Beach

Waiawa, Crestview, Mililani, Kunia, Waimalu, Upper Kīpapa areas

Pearl City, Waimalu

Majority of leeward areas

Lower Kalihi, sections of Upper Kalihi

Kakaʻako

Sections of Kahala

Sections of Kaimukī and Kapahulu

Majority of Kaimukī, sections of Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Waikīkī

University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa campus, Mānoa

Nuʻuanu and School Street area

HECO said the shortfall stems from a ruptured underground pipe at the 208-megawatt plant operated by Kalaeloa Partners — the largest independently-owned power plant on Oʻahu.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday, causing the plant to suddenly go offline, HECO said. Kalaeloa Partners expects repairs could take three days.

HECO said it is working on restarting other generating units that have been undergoing maintenance and will rely on solar, wind and stored energy to help make up the shortfall during the day.

"Until those repairs are complete, rotating outages during times of peak demand may be necessary and customers are being asked to reduce their use of electricity, especially during the evening," HECO said in a statement.

HECO said that because of recent large outages, downtown Honolulu, Chinatown and Hawai‘i Kai will not be included in the outage rotation for Wednesday, July 31.

Customers are advised to turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment to prevent damage from surges when power is restored.