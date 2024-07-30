State art agency seeks public input to revive its strategic plan

The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts is seeking community input to develop its new strategic plan that will lay out the vision for Capitol Modern over the next four years.

Public meetings will be held throughout Hawai‘i starting Aug. 1.

The state agency is responsible for overseeing a $10.3 million operating budget and various art programs in the state.

The strategic plan would lay out the blueprint to fulfill the partnership agreement with the National Endowment for the Arts, helping the agency focus and prioritize the use of resources allocated to the foundation.

The public will also have a chance to talk to Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos, who is designing the Hawaiʻi State Capitol's waterless pool. He will describe the concept behind his design.

Public Meetings:



Aug. 1 at the Donkey Mill Art Center in Kona from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 8 at the University of Hawai‘i Hilo from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Center Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 at the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To RSVP, email attendees are asked to email HawaiiSFCA@hawaii.gov. For more information, click here.